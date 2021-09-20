Hayden Royal LLC Raises Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.90 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

