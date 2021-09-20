Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.67 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.