Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

NYSE:HLF opened at $44.39 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.