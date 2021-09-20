Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

