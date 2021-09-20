Analysts Set Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target at $23.56

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.56.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $17.25 on Friday. Snap One has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

