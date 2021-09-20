Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,070.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,823.31 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,095.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,919.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

