Citigroup Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

