Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

