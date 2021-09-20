Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 515.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NKSH stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

