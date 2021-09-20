Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $281,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.