PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 194,857 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 433,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

