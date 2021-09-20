Condor Capital Management Invests $669,000 in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NewAge by 35.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAge alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBEV shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NBEV opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.13. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.