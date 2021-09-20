Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $117.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.16.

