iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.