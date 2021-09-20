Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 982 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $132.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

