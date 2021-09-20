Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at $55,893,332.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400,398 shares of company stock worth $152,851,889 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.