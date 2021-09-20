Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

