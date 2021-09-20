Condor Capital Management Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,352,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 449.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 34,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $36.80 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83.

