Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 55.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,636,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

