TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 832,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of TFSL opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 376.67%.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

