Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

