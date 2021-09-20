Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $349.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.32. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $210.18 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

