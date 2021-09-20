Tobam Has $203,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,002. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.