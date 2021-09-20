Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Trimmed by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

