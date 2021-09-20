Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 110 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $190.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average is $175.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.73 and a 1 year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

