TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,120,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 69,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU opened at $116.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

