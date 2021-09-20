Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.