Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,092 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.