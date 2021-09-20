Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 79,576 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,576 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $58,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $255.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.12.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

