Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $62.55 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.89% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

