Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stake Trimmed by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,305 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $64,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,728,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

