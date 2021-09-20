Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $201,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,242. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

