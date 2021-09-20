Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,300 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $116.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

