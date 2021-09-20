BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

