Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.