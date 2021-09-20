Greenleaf Trust Makes New $448,000 Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

