CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

