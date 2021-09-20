Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after buying an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after buying an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

