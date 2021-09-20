Greenleaf Trust Sells 290 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

