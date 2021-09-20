9,876 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

