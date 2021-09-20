Greenleaf Trust Has $483,000 Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals stock opened at $341.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.74 and a 200-day moving average of $325.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

