Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of ALV opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

