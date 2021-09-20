Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $203,000 Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,101 shares of company stock valued at $737,912. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

