Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.95) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.