Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 828 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $433.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

