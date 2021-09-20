Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Movado Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $762.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $120,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,833. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

