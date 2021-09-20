Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $64.36 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have commented on IHG. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

