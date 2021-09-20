Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 816 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $649.68 on Monday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $677.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.41 and a 200-day moving average of $603.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

