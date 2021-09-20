Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $135,031,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $51.33 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.95.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

