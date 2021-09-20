Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 2,894 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.14% of National Presto Industries worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPK opened at $82.66 on Monday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

